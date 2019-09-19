Gladius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Cut By $2.96 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 15.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 10,105 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 55,561 shares with $16.32M value, down from 65,666 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $118.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $295.43. About 176,418 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 72.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 4,760 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 1,814 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 6,574 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $904.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $12.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.51. About 773,802 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.64 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $308.17’s average target is 4.31% above currents $295.43 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,500 were accumulated by Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Kcm Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,890 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 4,552 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 263,947 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 2,657 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Group Ltd has invested 3.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Primecap Management Company Ca has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Asset Management One holds 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 230,173 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 3,200 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 96,457 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Inv Services Limited Liability Company has invested 3.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc reported 37,300 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thomas White Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 4,631 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 3,689 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2297.86’s average target is 25.60% above currents $1829.51 stock price. Amazon.com had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.43 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Deere & Co (Put) stake by 92,800 shares to 126,100 valued at $20.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Disney Walt Co (Put) stake by 264,000 shares and now owns 351,400 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.