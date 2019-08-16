Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN); As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Amg Funds Has Boosted Position by $390,766

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 11,413 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 488,874 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 7,976 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846.00M, up from 6,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $122.28. About 1.26M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Advisor Limited has invested 0.27% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Northwest Counselors holds 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,394 shares. Gp invested in 0.1% or 209,486 shares. Salem Cap accumulated 4,195 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 3,421 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 85,330 shares stake. First Natl Bank Trust reported 9,678 shares stake. Jones Financial Lllp holds 42,801 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 58,131 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,099 shares. Northern Trust invested in 5.19M shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 1.88% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 52,398 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Aqr Capital Management has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.21% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset reported 852,019 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 68,477 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.09% or 97,204 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has 22,599 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Com, Arizona-based fund reported 200 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company accumulated 20,990 shares. Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Inv House Limited Liability Corp holds 1.31% or 114,543 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank accumulated 1,988 shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co holds 2.27 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 40,980 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Com reported 74,115 shares stake. Cap Intll Sarl stated it has 32,860 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) by 9,700 shares to 290,900 shares, valued at $13.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 31,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,210 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.