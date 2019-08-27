Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $92.44 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Whitnell & Co Cut Its Stake

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.47M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 123,398 shares to 36,768 shares, valued at $2.17B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 37,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,617 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company holds 640,211 shares. Brave Asset Management holds 2,278 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 38,000 are owned by Cooperman Leon G. New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 86,300 are held by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2,407 shares. Cap Intll Invsts invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 57,058 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 6.14 million shares. 7,022 are held by Zeke Advisors.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can iQiyi Stock Get Its Mojo Back? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 662 shares to 837 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.