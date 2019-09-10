Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $7.30 Billion; Share Value Declined; Kohls (KSS) Stock Price Declined While Jane Street Group Has Lifted Stake by $771,528

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 11,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 117,446 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 106,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 6.77M shares traded or 56.77% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 36,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 billion, down from 160,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05 billion for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $15.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (Put) (NYSE:SRE) by 20,755 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 12,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,714 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.