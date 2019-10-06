Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $2.02 Million; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Position in Synopsys (SNPS) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 2,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 34,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, down from 37,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 630,210 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,818 shares to 14,008 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put).

