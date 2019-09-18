Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $2.02 Million; Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $9.04 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 347,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.16M, up from 7.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 4.60M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 7.05M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES NEGATIVE FOREX IMPACT OF 4-6 PCT ON 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 13/03/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of June 28; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – STADA MAY BE INTERESTED IF MERCK CHANGES SCOPE OF ASSET SALE

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (Put) by 15,800 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,602 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). M&R Cap stated it has 36,814 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 4,000 shares. Harvest Capital Inc invested 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.21% or 63,744 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 4,791 shares. Cibc Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300,893 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs owns 32,468 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.9% or 98,143 shares. 29,607 were reported by Webster Financial Bank N A. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wallace Cap Mngmt reported 25,897 shares. 384,947 are held by S&Co Incorporated. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 7,420 shares.

