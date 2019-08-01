Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $33.62 Million as Shares Rose; Winslow Evans & Crocker Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $341,478 as Stock Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 143.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,162 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $7.46 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 32.49 million shares traded or 59.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 2,511 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.00M, up from 2,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 4.28 million shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,816 shares to 930 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,962 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 25,280 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $573.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 1.49% or 964,413 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 49,999 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bollard Group Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,682 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 3.82M shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.38% or 9,476 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chilton Investment Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 477,408 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 21,398 are owned by Atria Invests Limited Liability Co. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 196,999 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 9,070 are held by Duncker Streett & Communication. Cardinal Capital Management holds 1,674 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3,333 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp accumulated 515,751 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

