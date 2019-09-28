Gladius Capital Management LP Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Sprague Resources LP Lp (SRLP) Stake Has Raised by Doheny Asset Management

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp Lp (SRLP) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 82,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 12,140 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 102.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 24,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 47,723 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 23,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/04/2018 – Drug maker Mylan is in advanced discussions to acquire Merck’s consumer health business, people familiar with the matter said; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,695 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

