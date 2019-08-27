Gladius Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Valuation Declined; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Increased Its Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $156.12. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 185,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 502,234 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 316,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) by 9,700 shares to 290,900 shares, valued at $13.63 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 7,463 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap holds 1,876 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 19,919 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company holds 2.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11.13 million shares. Motco holds 21,754 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Charter Tru Com has 74,333 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has 61,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.45% or 635,341 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 5,335 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,469 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brouwer Janachowski Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,092 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has 2,135 shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 2,553 shares. Eagle Glob accumulated 3,670 shares.