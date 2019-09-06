Gladius Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 7800 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6486’s average target is -10.60% below currents GBX 7255 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 80 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 7200 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell”. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 48.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 1.57 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock increased 0.89% or GBX 64 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 7255. About 1.57M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 91.48 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 42.38 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Among 7 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78’s average target is 21.36% above currents $64.27 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 37,848 shares to 102,044 valued at $5.48 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbuck Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 307 shares and now owns 6,533 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.