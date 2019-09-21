Gladius Capital Management LP Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $20.86 Million; Market Value Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Cut Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advisors stated it has 65,959 shares. Eulav Asset, a New York-based fund reported 63,000 shares. Corda Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sol Capital Mgmt holds 0.59% or 15,464 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Management Lp holds 0.32% or 53,672 shares. Greatmark Inv Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Howard Cap has 3.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 207,590 shares. Old Point Fincl Svcs N A reported 18,783 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 16,194 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated invested in 27,921 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.47% or 418,475 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Company invested in 1.71% or 123,714 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 1.1% or 66,954 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc accumulated 1,243 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 0.06% or 1,866 shares in its portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,882 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,114 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairview Capital Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,793 shares. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 54,110 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd owns 25,037 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). London Of Virginia stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Orrstown Svcs Inc holds 2.58% or 10,869 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap International Ca holds 161,136 shares. City Fl invested in 1.47% or 20,570 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 6,026 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc New York, a New York-based fund reported 120,678 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,626 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 567,516 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 2.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 120,114 shares.