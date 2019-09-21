Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.95 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Has Boosted by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.91 million shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 12,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 15,381 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 27,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.61 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,366 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 399 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 772 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.14% or 13,553 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 50,897 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Ifrah Ser Inc has 5,245 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15,769 shares stake. 2,820 were reported by Ashford Cap Management. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 23,300 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Telos Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 1,722 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 108,800 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has 80,047 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,286 shares in its portfolio. Int Grp owns 312,721 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,106 shares to 47,723 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 40,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,697 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 88,150 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct invested in 43,544 shares. Eastern Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mai Mngmt invested in 30,284 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.03% or 1,116 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot Invs accumulated 160,620 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 67,361 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Mutual Insurance Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 16,926 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 81,881 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,216 shares.

