Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $17.16 Billion; Sirius Xm Holdings (SIRI) Holding Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (SIRI) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 797,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 2.73M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 16.97 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM 1Q Rev $1.38B; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM 1Q Net $289.4M; 08/05/2018 – NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD – JASON REDMAN MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR SIRIUS XM CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party; 21/05/2018 – SiriusXM Giving Listeners “Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel”; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.38B; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 25/04/2018 – Sirius XM Sees FY Adj EBITDA of $2.15; 14/03/2018 – Diplo to Produce His Own Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 9,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 6,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 billion, down from 16,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10,430 shares to 629,896 shares, valued at $44.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,482 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany Co (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 1.29M were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. 169,421 are owned by Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Ny. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 18,071 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 123,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0.08% or 40.68 million shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 546,021 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Marathon Trading Investment Limited Co has 13,900 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 26,684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) or 294,185 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 953,164 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 83,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) by 3,500 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (Put).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.26% stake. South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Icon Advisers reported 0.46% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss & Inc has invested 14.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Fincl Bank And Communication owns 1.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,186 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 592,710 shares stake. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 9,989 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 9,196 shares. Counselors Inc owns 1.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,413 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 1,242 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1.33% or 21,402 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis reported 190,434 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 52,707 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.