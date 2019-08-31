Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Grs Advisors Has Lifted Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake by $3.42 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00M, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 721,358 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 155,121 shares to 370,755 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 149,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,896 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

