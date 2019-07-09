Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $6.86 Billion; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut by $4.35 Million Its Stake

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 66.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 55,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,377 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 billion, down from 84,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 2.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 2.57 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.