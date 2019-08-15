Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $4.26 Billion Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding; Invesco High Income Trust II Has 0.9 Sentiment

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 10 decreased and sold their holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.81 million shares, up from 2.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco High Income Trust II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 4 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 72.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 40,887 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 15,229 shares with $1.59B value, down from 56,116 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $293.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 6.62M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.66% below currents $117.41 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased International Business Machs (Put) stake by 8,000 shares to 55,400 valued at $7.82 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 337 shares and now owns 631 shares. Amgen Inc (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank N A invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Blume Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,400 shares. Investment House owns 44,820 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. 518,505 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc stated it has 2,230 shares. Nadler Fincl Inc invested in 0.11% or 3,192 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 109,952 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 32,982 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc accumulated 56,275 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 79,418 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp owns 0.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,409 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Company reported 53,698 shares. Kopp Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 9,442 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Invesco High Income Trust II for 323,775 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.18 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 647,444 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,595 shares.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $114.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.