Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.91 Billion; Marathon Petroleum Common Stock Npv (MPC) Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Npv (MPC) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 86,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 730,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73M, down from 816,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation Common Stock Npv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 68,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 99,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23B, down from 168,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 12.24M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,315 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.23% or 53,321 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.8% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 789,077 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,115 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 25,799 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap owns 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,830 shares. Keating Counselors reported 15,314 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0.68% or 52.97M shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Congress Asset Ma reported 11,807 shares. Mirador Cap Lp stated it has 43,725 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Guild Inv Inc has invested 3.92% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barrett Asset Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 128,932 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put) by 200 shares to 121,700 shares, valued at $14.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 3,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goldman Sachs has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 5,612 were accumulated by Provise Management Group Incorporated Limited Company. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 35,600 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank stated it has 37,962 shares. Thomas White Int invested in 27,877 shares. Northpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1,458 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 97,267 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru owns 7,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old Republic reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Brigade Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.83% or 489,650 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.92% or 106,493 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 89,889 shares.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:CDK) by 176,097 shares to 551,097 shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corporation Common Npv (Canadian Listing) (NYSE:MFC) by 3.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Plc Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:ALLE).

