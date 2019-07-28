Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.70 Billion as Market Value Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Declined, Cullinan Associates Increased Position by $2.34 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00 million, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 601.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 24,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) by 3,500 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,337 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 2.8% or 85,140 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,014 shares. Harris Associate LP reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 20,051 are held by Thomasville Bancorporation. New York-based Steinberg Asset has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ohio-based Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 432,362 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sns Financial Gp Ltd Liability reported 5,102 shares. Fort LP holds 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 45,954 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.93% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.6% or 8.68M shares. Grassi Management holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,640 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 405 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Kentucky-based Regent Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ledyard State Bank holds 0.06% or 4,397 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Co Tn accumulated 217 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.06% or 46,410 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 6,183 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 48,210 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 29,982 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bp Plc invested in 44,000 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 11,401 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares to 70,520 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,494 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).