Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $19.43 Billion as Share Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $6.46 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.71 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 164,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,036 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03B, down from 266,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $12.12 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 24,791 shares. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,915 shares. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 3,146 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,375 shares. Long Road Counsel owns 57,809 shares for 5.65% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 223,514 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Fin Financial Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.02% stake. First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43,489 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.24% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 728,566 shares. Modera Wealth, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,251 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wade G W & Inc invested in 8,695 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0.65% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 893,929 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,732 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) by 3,500 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Bank holds 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 66,633 shares. Haverford Fincl Services holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,033 shares. Hayek Kallen owns 6.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,390 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 44,225 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,798 shares. 112,366 are owned by Laffer Investments. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 54,844 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.66 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru holds 30,539 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Oakmont, a California-based fund reported 496,423 shares. Permanens Cap LP stated it has 56 shares. 46,995 are held by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 2.8% or 1.49M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.