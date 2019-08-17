Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $3.17 Billion; Shorts at VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (VPGLF) Raised By 3.82%

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 43.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 28,536 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 36,333 shares with $4.03 billion value, down from 64,869 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com

VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) had an increase of 3.82% in short interest. VPGLF’s SI was 5.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.82% from 4.85 million shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 168 days are for VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)’s short sellers to cover VPGLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 5,964 shares traded. Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $871.11 million. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It has a 3.38 P/E ratio. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts.

More news for Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “The Leading Foreign Asset Manager In China Makes Further Progress – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Leading Overseas Investment Firm In China? – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 233,731 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1.17% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 91,551 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Financial Ser Incorporated accumulated 77,366 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,506 shares stake. Bainco Investors accumulated 84,155 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.69% or 1.67M shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.26% or 74,308 shares. Blue Fin Cap Inc holds 4,795 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated owns 2.61 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,493 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (Put) stake by 3,600 shares to 154,600 valued at $21.61B in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (Put) stake by 11,900 shares and now owns 41,400 shares. Broadcom Inc (Put) was raised too.