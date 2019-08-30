Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut At&T (T) Stake; ILIAD AKT FRANCE (ILIAF) Shorts Increased By 15.44%

ILIAD AKT FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had an increase of 15.44% in short interest. ILIAF’s SI was 276,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.44% from 239,600 shares previously. It closed at $114.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 58.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 196,131 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 137,540 shares with $4.31 billion value, down from 333,671 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $257.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 6.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch

More notable recent Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 10-Q KinerjaPay Corp. For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecom Italia – Undervalued Shares With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecom Italia: Should Investors Focus On The Long-Term Opportunity? – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Malone’s Hidden Gem: Telenet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CV Sciences, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. The company has market cap of $6.23 billion. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 500 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides hosting services, including shared hosting services comprising Website hosting, and the purchase and resale of domain names; dedicated hosting services, including the dedicated servers to private individuals and SMEs; and collocation services that consist of offering physical space in a data center, as well as the associated electrical capacity.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.27% above currents $35.2 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Denali Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 3.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 767,000 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 1.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 721,024 shares. Indiana Invest Mgmt has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,893 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 24,646 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 80,926 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank And Tru Mi holds 0.47% or 46,407 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc stated it has 3,451 shares. Sns Financial Group Limited Liability accumulated 15,285 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel invested 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,303 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware owns 63,275 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 71,402 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Botty Invsts Ltd has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 25,883 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Pepsico Inc (Put) stake by 200 shares to 121,700 valued at $14.91B in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc (Put) stake by 900 shares and now owns 1,500 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.