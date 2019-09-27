Gladius Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Valuation Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Position by $354,600

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 3.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 6,787 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 271,875 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.76 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

