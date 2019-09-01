Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Intel (INTC) by $2.03 Billion; Sands Capital Management Boosted Position in Facebook (FB) by $92.84 Million as Stock Rose

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 37,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 102,044 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 billion, down from 139,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 559,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.35M, up from 5.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (Put) by 15,500 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $3.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (Put) by 88,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 70,642 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.87% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Brave Asset Incorporated has 1.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 0.09% stake. First Trust Advsr LP reported 4.19 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.25% or 20,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital invested in 11,624 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.54 million shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 662,259 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc accumulated 43,693 shares. Intact Investment holds 255,900 shares. Foster And Motley Inc reported 0.98% stake. Motco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,706 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.43 million shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.91 million shares. 143,642 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. The Illinois-based Crystal Rock Cap Management has invested 7.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Capital Advisors holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 51,266 shares. 16,310 are owned by Great Lakes Ltd. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 75,618 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 440 shares. Hs Mgmt Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Texas Money Management Ltd has 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).