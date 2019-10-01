Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $445,170; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Five Below (FIVE)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.01 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 572,789 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 28.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 9,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 1.75 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hwg Limited Partnership has 1.61% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Next Finance Group Inc has 4,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 5,342 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 7,022 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,750 shares. Veritable LP owns 3,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl reported 0.01% stake. Us National Bank De has invested 0.07% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.18% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 4,098 shares. 6,900 are owned by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,726 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 4,000 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $84.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 465,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,106 shares to 47,723 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (Put) by 92,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.52 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.