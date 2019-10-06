Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Value Rose; Hmi Capital Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51M, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 11,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 5,424 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 64,251 shares. Central State Bank And Trust Company stated it has 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cap Limited Ca holds 12,498 shares. Blackrock holds 0.11% or 16.14 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oz Mngmt Lp accumulated 1.17 million shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 59,594 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking, Japan-based fund reported 190,448 shares. Korea Invest invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 243,584 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited holds 878,286 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 46,983 shares. City Hldgs Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Personal Fincl Serv owns 379 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 9,854 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc reported 10,319 shares. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 21,439 shares. 24,169 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim & Company. 163,424 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Oak Associate Oh owns 227,964 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 2.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). M&R Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,187 shares. St Johns Communication Ltd Liability Com reported 0.95% stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.11% stake. Osborne Partners Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,000 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Com holds 7,991 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,048 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

