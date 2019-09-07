Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $4.26 Billion as Valuation Rose; Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined While Thiel Macro Lowered Position by $4.90 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 72.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 15,229 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, down from 56,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,392 shares stake. Planning Alternatives Adv has 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,878 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prudential Fincl accumulated 4.94M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 95,117 are held by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Dsc Advsr LP invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alethea Cap Mngmt Llc reported 6,000 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,569 shares. 51,684 are held by Brown Advisory Ltd Com. Telemus Cap Limited Company owns 28,592 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Park Oh holds 2.02% or 344,466 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 12,882 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Glovista Invs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares to 669,800 shares, valued at $79.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (Put) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Raymond James Finance Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 60,706 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 305,959 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Investment Ser holds 0.14% or 6,265 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natixis LP invested in 0.03% or 69,427 shares. Md Sass Serv has invested 3.23% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 478,371 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Korea reported 170,900 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1,550 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 8,141 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Management owns 4.04 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Street stated it has 12.73M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Single-and-Multifamily Homebuilders – Washington – New York Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.