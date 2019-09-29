Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Stamps.Com (STMP) Share Value Declined, Holder Fred Alger Management Has Cut Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 35,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 9,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 44,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 106,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 2,462 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 109,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.26. About 259,944 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 24,546 shares to 116,939 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Class A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Okumus Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 12.91% or 1.12M shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co holds 72,779 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 1.60M shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,729 shares. Fred Alger Management has 2,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 385 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 63 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 7,379 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 15 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01 million for 53.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Management, Texas-based fund reported 920,917 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,781 shares. Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.09M shares. The Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 28,301 shares. Janney Capital Ltd has 1.79% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 236,228 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Inc invested in 19,644 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 4,667 are owned by Perritt Mgmt Inc. Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 257,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Community Financial Ser Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,542 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 39,552 were reported by Northeast Financial Consultants. Hanlon Invest reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (Put) by 194,100 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).