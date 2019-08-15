Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.70 Billion as Stock Value Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $5.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 23.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 77.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 31,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 9,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.00 million, down from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 2.58 million shares. Catalyst Cap Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 41,500 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 23,934 shares. Invesco invested in 15.07M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office has 350 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 880,777 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 469,433 shares. Bridges Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,513 shares. Moreover, America First Advsr Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,335 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,060 shares. 77,535 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Central Asset Investments And Mngmt (Hk) Ltd has 95,920 shares. National Registered Advisor stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 522,007 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (5VS.F) (OTC: $VSBGF) Announces Brokered Private Placement, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Autonomous Database Leveraged by JASCI Software and NVDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Achieves Breakthroughs in AI Language Understanding – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Put) by 29,700 shares to 564,500 shares, valued at $17.70B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (Put) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.