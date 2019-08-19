Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $4.61 Billion; Shareholder Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 45,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 26,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 billion, down from 72,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 2.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 10,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 55,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 44,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 1.61M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

