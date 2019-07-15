Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Market Value Declined; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Position by $6.53 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00M, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 544,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.31 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.08M, up from 7.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.82M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put) by 28,100 shares to 125,700 shares, valued at $15.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,768 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340. Shares for $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.