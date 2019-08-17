Gladius Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $92.44 Million; Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined While Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Position by $6.12 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 58.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 33,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 23,825 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 57,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Express Expands its Retail Footprint in India Through Strategic Alliance With Wirecard; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.19 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.99 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Westpac Banking Corporation invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 3,443 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Profund Lc holds 4,498 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,942 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 2.14% or 220,600 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 28,348 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 7,327 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 20 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 275,194 shares. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,644 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 14,300 shares to 18,800 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, FDX, EQT and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 196,131 shares to 137,540 shares, valued at $4.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,794 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Adobe (ADBE) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.