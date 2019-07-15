Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $971,648; Share Price Declined; Botty Investors Boosted Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $2.85 Million

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 263,806 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 121,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 133,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. It closed at $6.46 lastly. It is down 44.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Altria Waste $13 Billion on Juul E-Cigs? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Producer Price Index – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Rally in Tilray Stock Will Not Last Much Longer – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why IQOS Could Completely Own the U.S. E-Cig Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 104,065 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 52,061 shares. Pinnacle holds 859 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Company invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability holds 23,140 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 53,300 shares. D L Carlson Grp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 73,020 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 238,857 shares. Diversified Commerce reported 5,264 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,720 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.8% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). At Bancorporation holds 12,905 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.13% stake. Opus Capital Group Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 47.15M shares. Automobile Association owns 1.88 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 58,464 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Limited Liability. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 105,871 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 375 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.94 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). F&V Mngmt Lc invested in 507,435 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 690,227 shares. Cap Counsel holds 31,750 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schneider Mgmt holds 7.87% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3.96M shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 457,347 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 35,500 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake.