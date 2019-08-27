Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake By $357,670; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised By $1.91 Million Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 35,767 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 140,734 shares with $1.48M value, down from 176,501 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. now has $795.86M valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 777,795 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 47,713 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 2.93 million shares with $119.83M value, up from 2.88 million last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $10.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 529,899 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Upgrades CF Industries On Strong Q2, Improving 2020 Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 43,482 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Farmers Merchants Inc reported 103 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has 1.30 million shares. Raymond James Associate reported 69,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cap Fund Sa has 31,029 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 13,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 2,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 99,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd reported 104,978 shares stake. Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 247,465 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Among 5 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CF Industries Holdings has $62 highest and $43 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 14.42% above currents $46.61 stock price. CF Industries Holdings had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Dolby Laboratories’s (NYSE:DLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Two Pieces of Good News Do Little for Aurora Cannabis Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.