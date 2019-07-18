Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed By $682,000 Its Citigroup (C) Position; Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) Sellers Decreased By 39.01% Their Shorts

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 40.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 16,000 shares with $996,000 value, down from 27,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $161.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 8.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Positions Us Well for Rest of Year; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B

Templeton Global Income Fund Inc (NYSE:GIM) had a decrease of 39.01% in short interest. GIM’s SI was 126,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.01% from 207,900 shares previously. With 302,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Templeton Global Income Fund Inc (NYSE:GIM)’s short sellers to cover GIM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 286,831 shares traded. Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) has risen 0.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $865.90 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 45.14 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

