Glacier Peak Capital Stake in Unisys (UIS) Has Trimmed by $612,540; Genpact Limited (G) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 68,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 10,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.16M shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 30.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 90,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 390,480 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87 million, up from 300,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 1.59 million shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold G shares while 62 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 166.08 million shares or 0.78% more from 164.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Global Endowment Management Lp has 2.13% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 581,750 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pitcairn accumulated 67,779 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 722,713 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 150,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bank owns 7,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap reported 119,408 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 419,743 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability invested in 37,015 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company owns 73,295 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 75,282 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software by 43,163 shares to 556,400 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 9,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,750 shares, and cut its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

