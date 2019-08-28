Glacier Peak Capital Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) Trimmed by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Shares Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake by $4.32 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 81,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 29,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 1.09M shares traded or 49.74% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 10,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 18,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.76. About 8.49M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES NEW TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS EVEN MORE IMP; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 145,000 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.76 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 454,723 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 107.95M shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Invest Limited Company holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,539 shares. Amer Research Mngmt accumulated 2,695 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Associated Banc owns 89,127 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motco holds 31,533 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant Investment LP holds 34,516 shares. Morgan Dempsey Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 7.83M shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.42 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) admits conversations were recorded but says it will no longer do so – Live Trading News” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook wins review of BlackBerry photo tag patent – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 100,872 shares to 142,582 shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.