Glacier Peak Capital Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Raised as Share Price Rose; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Holding by $3.81 Million

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 153.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 43,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 72,327 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 137,550 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 64,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 209,047 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.38M, up from 144,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 117,009 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 20,490 shares to 74,310 shares, valued at $16.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,968 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,000 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).