Glacier Peak Capital Position in Unisys (UIS) Decreased by $612,540; Aviance Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ) as Valuation Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 68,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 10,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 379,603 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – ESTIMATED VALUE OF CONTRACT IS UP TO AU$44 MLN; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 80,435 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.23 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI UK Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI All-World 3000 UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Down A Worrying 54%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Far Eastern International Bank Chooses Unisys ClearPath Forward® Environment as Secure Platform to Run its Core Banking System – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unisys Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unisys Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Unisys lands $25M contract with state of Georgia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). D E Shaw Company holds 0% or 362,865 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.24M shares or 0% of the stock. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Lc Ma reported 1.07 million shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 85,250 shares. 10,640 were reported by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 346,308 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 80,302 shares. Cwm has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 5 shares. 823,791 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 57,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.65% or 1.63 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs accumulated 17,280 shares. 21,106 are owned by Voya Mgmt. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares to 72,327 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 33,908 shares. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability holds 49,629 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 18,904 shares. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 0.01% or 768,205 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Grp has invested 0.62% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Daiwa Secs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 2,374 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.06% or 113,203 shares. Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 2.65M shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0% or 12,890 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 824,751 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $212,400 were bought by CANION ROD on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $362.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,077 shares to 33,929 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jp Morgan Emerging Markets (EMB) by 3,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,253 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).