Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by $1.41 Million as Share Price Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Criteo Sa (CRTO) Position by $753,610; Valuation Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 1,020 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,135 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 3,303 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,426 shares. Ejf Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). 75,444 were reported by Maltese Management Ltd Liability. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 75,116 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd accumulated 24,635 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com reported 48,583 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 12,186 shares stake. 236,424 were reported by Jacobs Asset Ltd. 48,560 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation. Pittenger & Anderson reported 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.36 million were reported by Rice Hall James & Associate Lc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 139,394 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 14,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 824,156 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Black Creek Invest owns 2.89M shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 737 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. S Squared Technology Ltd holds 3.09% or 240,772 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 8,612 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 0.74% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 506,500 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 12,178 shares. 12,404 are owned by Td Asset. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 159,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 102,550 shares to 661,826 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 3,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.25M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.