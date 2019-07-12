Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Holding by $2.45 Million as Stock Declined; Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $26.67 Million as Stock Price Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 201 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 14.29% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $308.99. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 16.72 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold EBMT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.09 million shares or 9.29% less from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 350,222 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 1,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 1,240 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Liability invested in 90,426 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Llc reported 220,646 shares. Citigroup stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 4,326 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Management stated it has 0.35% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 13,021 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 75,116 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 2,047 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race Zollo Inc has 0.11% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Pinnacle Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 48,293 shares. Renaissance Technology owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 45,323 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.6% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).