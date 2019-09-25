Glacier Peak Capital Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM); Stryker (SYK) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Increased Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 105,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66M, up from 97,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 899,049 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Ca has invested 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,492 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 32.12M shares. 30,660 are held by Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Fire has invested 0.44% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 6,971 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Co holds 0.75% or 69,894 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 9,829 shares. 33,350 were reported by Healthcor Management Limited Partnership. Permanens Capital LP accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Grp holds 37,295 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,297 shares. Valley Advisers reported 85 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.01% or 225 shares in its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,373 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 48,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,679 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

