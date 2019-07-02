Glacier Peak Capital Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; As Intl Fcstone (INTL) Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Its Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 121,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 133,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 15.76M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 40,130 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ INTL FCStone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTL)

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Strs Ohio reported 1 shares. 785 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Sei Investments Company reported 193,809 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 977,134 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 862,599 shares. Madison reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 1.03M are owned by Vertex One Asset. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 13.56M shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 7.77M are held by Lasry Marc. 10,921 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 149,248 shares. 15,000 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 690,227 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 100,377 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $114.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 33,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Re Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).