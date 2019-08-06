Glacier Peak Capital Holding in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $682,000; Kazazian Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $1.30 Million

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 20.89 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 3.11 million shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 10,379 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 29,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,605 shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Historic Bear Signal Could Cap FedEx Stock’s Recent Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 36,899 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 359 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 8,818 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,442 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 68,915 shares in its portfolio. 15,568 were accumulated by Bank Hapoalim Bm. 21,525 were accumulated by Tradition Management Limited Liability Company. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Amer Mngmt has invested 0.58% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 420,436 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Cap Impact Advsr Lc invested in 0.86% or 12,188 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co, a Japan-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP holds 1,176 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Mngmt accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.54B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Time To Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 9,440 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested in 1.45M shares or 0.14% of the stock. 4,773 were reported by Personal Cap Advsr Corp. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,563 shares. Moody Bancorp Division owns 194,720 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). King Luther Capital Corporation accumulated 166,991 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Inv Grp Inc LP has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northpointe Cap Limited Com invested 1.63% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wellington Shields And Company Ltd invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2.09 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.33 million shares.