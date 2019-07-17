Glacier Peak Capital Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.15 Million; Share Price Declined

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 3,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,060 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 5,776 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Com Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 597 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt holds 5,816 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 2.5% or 12,820 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory has 574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 45,141 are held by Van Eck Associate. Portland Advisors Lc reported 447 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 748 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 18,040 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Sprott reported 120 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manor Road Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 38,000 shares or 11.8% of the stock. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management reported 816 shares. Shell Asset Management Co invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Partners Limited Liability reported 1.16% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,800 shares to 16,135 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).