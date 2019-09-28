Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Its Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stake; Agco (AGCO) Sellers Decreased By 3.18% Their Shorts

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) stake by 52.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 79,700 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 167,981 last quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. now has $110.21M valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 4,461 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. AGCO’s SI was 3.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 3.30M shares previously. With 589,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)’s short sellers to cover AGCO’s short positions. The SI to Agco Corporation’s float is 4.97%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 492,084 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 112 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 37,329 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 0.01% or 121,000 shares. Olstein L P reported 41,000 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 16,646 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0.06% or 524,200 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.85M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 125,501 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Tompkins Fin stated it has 301 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.10 million shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 870,039 shares. 105,641 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Balyasny Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 26,286 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.56’s average target is 4.44% above currents $76.18 stock price. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. Citigroup maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20 million for 8.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.