Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Stake by $797,511; Market Valuation Declined; Lonestar Capital Management Holds Position in Ezcorp (EZPW)

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 190,575 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 09/03/2018 Ezcorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 270% to 29 Days; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $202.0M (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP INC EZPW.O – EZCORP HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT THERE WERE NO FATALITIES AND MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,388 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 12,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 7.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 2,565 shares to 18,050 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

