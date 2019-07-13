Glacier Peak Capital Has Trimmed Facebook Class A (FB) Holding; A. O. Smith (AOS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 36.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 10,518 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 18,270 shares with $3.05M value, down from 28,788 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $584.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/04/2018 – FB: NEW: Cambridge whistle blower told House Democrats Tuesday that Steve Bannon directed staff to test messaging in 2014 about Vladmir Putin and Russian expansion in Eastern Europe. – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 12/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world – and Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $62 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $53 Downgrade

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.56 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock. 13,200 shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E, worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6. 4,836 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R.

