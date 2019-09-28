Glacier Peak Capital Has Lowered Facebook Class A (FB) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) as Shares Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 7,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 13/03/2018 – Social Solutions Global Announces New Certified Implementation Partner Treadwell; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492,000, down from 6,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 278,557 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Alpine Woods Cap Lc reported 3,033 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% or 2,368 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs stated it has 3,855 shares. Bridges owns 2,634 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tygh Mngmt holds 1.74% or 67,938 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,215 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated has 3,259 shares. Nordea Investment reported 39,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 16,867 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 255,624 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 19,216 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Frontier Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 471,079 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 2,696 shares to 10,138 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57 million for 46.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 5.75% or 3.47M shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.35% or 85,001 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 16,862 shares. Beach Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,370 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,159 shares. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 128,087 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 1.47M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co accumulated 42,772 shares. Argent Lc holds 284,610 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% or 7,200 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.