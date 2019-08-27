Glacier Peak Capital Has Decreased Its Jd.Com Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) Holding by $557,880 as Stock Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A (JD) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 18,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 51,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Sponsored Adr Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 12.50 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 87,131 were accumulated by First Quadrant LP Ca. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 5,692 shares. Bb&T owns 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,987 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 47,051 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spectrum Management Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 12,940 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4.79M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motco has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westpac stated it has 234,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,881 are owned by Fort Ltd Partnership. Kdi Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 57,675 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% or 162,050 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 4.93M shares stake.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,547 shares to 189,607 shares, valued at $20.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Must-Hold Level for JD Stock Amid Tariff Risks – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “JD Stock Is a Strong Buy Following a Spectacular Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.