Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Unisys (UIS) Position by $612,540; Quantitative Investment Management Cut Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $3.57 Million as Stock Value Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 86.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 68,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 10,640 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 413,814 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 71,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 149,882 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.61M, down from 221,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 2.35 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT LANDED SAFELY AT PHL AT ABOUT 11:20 AM ET; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…; 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15 million for 12.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,628 shares to 26,828 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley accumulated 20,849 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 21,291 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. 220,481 are owned by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Assetmark accumulated 0.01% or 13,785 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc accumulated 149 shares. 151,573 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Fulton State Bank Na holds 24,754 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.07M are held by Prudential Incorporated. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.24% or 569,971 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.02% or 51,073 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 422,975 were reported by Raymond James &. Regentatlantic Ltd holds 28,687 shares.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 2,565 shares to 18,050 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 18,285 shares. Phocas Financial Corporation invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 166 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 134 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pnc Service Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Aperio Group Inc Llc, a California-based fund reported 22,887 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 163,748 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0% or 1.24M shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 338,288 shares or 0% of the stock.